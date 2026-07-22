news
100% of Red Hat's Blog Posts Yesterday Are "Quantum" and Slop (to Help IBM Fool the Shareholders With Vapourware)
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Red Hat Official ☛ Preparing for Q-day: Four steps to prepare your hybrid cloud today [Ed: "quantum" "quantum" "quantum" "quantum" from Red Hat; anything to add to the hype and pump up the stock ]
At Red Hat, we believe taking this threat seriously means acting before the crisis arrives. Rather than viewing post-quantum cryptography (PQC) as a distant compliance box to check, we are actively leading the charge by embedding quantum-safe capabilities directly into the foundational layers of hybrid cloud infrastructure. This approach gives organizations the tools they need to protect their digital assets today while preparing for Q-day in the not-too-distant future.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Physical AI: When machines start to think and act in the real world [Ed: Slop all day long from Red Hat]
In this second part, we go deeper. We look at why AI is such a transformative ingredient for robotics specifically, why edge computing isn't an optional add-on but a hard requirement, and how Red Hat helps organizations build the open, enterprise-grade foundation that makes physical AI possible at scale, without trading one form of vendor dependency for another.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Models-as-a-Service (MaaS) governance: Managing AI access and token quotas [Ed: Slop as a disservice from IBM Red Hat, a rogue company]
Models-as-a-Service (MaaS), an integrated component of Red Hat Openshift AI, aims to give enterprises a flexible GitOps friendly way to set up their policy framework.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why prompt-level guardrails aren't enough: The platform security layers production agents need [Ed: More and more slop from Red Hat]
I've seen teams react to failures like this by adding more checks inside the agent code—if-else blocks, hardcoded allowlists, manual credential rotation. That approach doesn't scale. When 3 failures hit a single AI agent deployment overnight—43 duplicate tickets, $4,000 charged to the wrong account, and a hallucinated refund policy that led to a $280 return the company had to honor—the common thread wasn't the model or the framework, it was the absence of production infrastructure.