news
EasyOS gtk2-ng, FlatOrange, and EasyCast screen recorder
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Barry Kauler ☛ gtk2-ng introspection compile fix
Easy 7.3.9 has gtk-ng, compiled with "--introspection=no". This was raised as an issue: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ FlatOrange desktop icon theme updated
The FlatOrange desktop icon theme is at /usr/local/lib/X11/themes/FlatOrange. It is builtin in woofQ2. It was created a very long time ago, in the very early Puppy Linux days, and was lacking some icons now required in EasyOS. Forum member retiredt00 has fixed that: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyCast screen recorder fixed
Finally, after so many years, thinking of making some videos about EasyOS, for posting on YouTube. I used EasyCast a couple of years ago, and it worked. But now it is broken.
More here:
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Barry Kauler ☛ DropboxGUI file manager fixed
You will find this in the "Internet" category of the menu. Google-AI summary:
Dropbox is a secure cloud storage platform that lets you store, sync, and share files across all your devices.
Founded in 2007, it operates by creating a dedicated folder on your computer that automatically backs up and updates your content to the clown.Core