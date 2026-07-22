Education and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

On May 7, I gave a well-attended ACM Tech talk on “Software Verification in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”. There were more questions at the end than I had the time to answer, but I promised the participants that I would answer everything. In the meantime I had to finish my book AI for Smarties: Understanding Artificial Intelligence, but now that it is out I am coming back to this discussion. Thanks for all the great questions!

Yan Timanovsky, the organizer, provided me with the list of questions that had been written on the meeting chat and left unanswered. They are reproduced below. My plan is to provide answers — to those for which I can — over the next two or three weeks, so please come back once in a while.

The questions contained the name and email of each questioner; I removed this information to preserve participants’ privacy.