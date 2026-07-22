GNU/Linux Leftovers

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Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.

VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2

VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.

NetworkManager 1.58 Officially Released with New Features and Improvements

Coming five months after NetworkManager 1.56, the NetworkManager 1.58 release adds support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Mozilla Firefox 153 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 153 is an Extended Support Release (ESR) that will receive updates for the next 15 months. It will accompany both Firefox 140 ESR, which will receive updates until September 2026, and the Firefox 115 ESR series. Once Firefox 140 ESR support ends, Firefox 153 ESR will take its place alongside Firefox 115 ESR.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Firewall Distro Replaces Unbound with Knot Resolver

Coming one and a half months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 is here to revamp the DNS resolution from the ground up by replacing Unbound with Knot Resolver, which introduces encrypted upstream forwarding (DNS over TLS), DNS firewall, encrypted zone data (over TLS), SafeSearch, conditional forwarding, local overrides, DHCP integration, persistent cache, and shared state across multiple workers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 19th, 2026

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.19

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sfera Labs ships Strato Pi Plus with quad RS-485 and CAN FD

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi launches 10-inch Touch Display 2 with 1200 × 1920 resolution

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 brings 6-TOPS RK3576 performance with Raspberry Pi CM5 compatibility

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

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GNU/Linux Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026

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