news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Applications
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It's FOSS ☛ I Finally Tried the Alacritty Terminal And It May Replace Kitty for Me
I’ve always been more of a Kitty user, but after using Alacritty for the past two months, my loyalty to Kitty is starting to waver.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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It's FOSS ☛ I Tried MangoWM, and I'm Not Going Back to Niri
MangoWM is worth trying if you want more layout flexibility than a single-model compositor gives you.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Minuet 26.08: call for testers
Minuet is a KDE's application for music education. It helps students and musicians train their ears with exercises for intervals, chords, scales, and rhythms. Minuet 26.08 is shaping up to be a particularly exciting release, with new ways to practice, a redesigned interface, and support for more platforms. We would love your help testing these changes before the final release. Try the exercises described below, explore the application on your devices, and tell us about any problems you find.
CI builds are beta snapshots rather than finished releases, so please do not rely on them for important work. Installation instructions are at the end of this post.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Updating the Signing Key on Leap Micro
If your system still encounters repository signature errors, you can refresh the repository metadata and fetch the updated signing key manually.
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Arch Family
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ArchLinux ☛ virtualbox-ext-vnc >= 7.2.12-2 requires manual intervention
Previously, we installed its contents in a way that made pacman not aware of the files (using VBoxManage extpack install ... from an install script). To mitigate issues during upgrade, you can use one of the following methods: [...]
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Debian Family
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Daniel Pocock ☛ Anupa Ann Joseph & Debian defamation gang
Earlier this year, the Debianism elections had only one candidate. She refuses to comment on being the wife of a male developer while insisting that she wants to promote diversity. This is disturbing because Debianism has a history of using these women as stooges to spread gossip about political rivals. As the women are wives and girlfriends, they are considered to be disposable. Nobody cares if these women burn their own reputations by spreading lies because they can replace them with other women.
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