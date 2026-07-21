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Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users
Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.
Leveraging local caching, offline updates, granular revision control, and high availability options, the Enterprise Store is ideal for air-gapped and offline environments, corporate networks with strict egress controls, or regulated industries that need change control and auditability.