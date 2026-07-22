Games: GameStream, Game Theory, RPG 'GRAFT', and More

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.

VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.

Coming five months after NetworkManager 1.56, the NetworkManager 1.58 release adds support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Mozilla Firefox 153 is an Extended Support Release (ESR) that will receive updates for the next 15 months. It will accompany both Firefox 140 ESR, which will receive updates until September 2026, and the Firefox 115 ESR series. Once Firefox 140 ESR support ends, Firefox 153 ESR will take its place alongside Firefox 115 ESR.

Coming one and a half months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 is here to revamp the DNS resolution from the ground up by replacing Unbound with Knot Resolver, which introduces encrypted upstream forwarding (DNS over TLS), DNS firewall, encrypted zone data (over TLS), SafeSearch, conditional forwarding, local overrides, DHCP integration, persistent cache, and shared state across multiple workers.