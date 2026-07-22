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Games: GameStream, Game Theory, RPG 'GRAFT', and More
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Moonshine - Turn your headless Linux server into a game streaming host
NVIDIA pulled the plug on GameStream, its in-house system for streaming games from your PC to a Shield or a laptop. But the protocol itself isn't dead: Moonlight , the open-source client that reimplements it, still runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Steam Link, Raspberry Pi 4, Apple TV and Xbox, and even on Switch and Vita via homebrew.
And more importantly, since early 2024 Hans Gaiser has been tinkering on the missing piece for the server side: Moonshine , which is starting to become seriously usable.
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Seek the Surface in Sci-Fi Thriller Visual Novel Advent: Dawn on PC, Mac, Linux Today
Advent: Dawn, the psychological sci-fi mystery visual novel about seven strangers trapped beneath a remote island, developed by Spire Games, emerges from the depths onto PC, Linux, and Mac via Steam Today.
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Harvard University ☛ Shared fandom is social ‘medicine’
By contrast, Rogers and Feldman found, the reddest NFL fanbase (the Tennessee Titans) is still politically diverse, with two registered Republicans for every Democrat, while the bluest — the Chargers of Los Angeles — is roughly the inverse.
And — as anyone knows who’s ever watched a game in a packed stadium or bar — shared fandom can serve as an instant de-polarizer.
In a paper currently under review, Rogers and Feldman applied game theory to test the effects.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Harebrained Schemes' new survival horror RPG 'GRAFT' gets a story trailer | GamingOnLinux
Harebrained Schemes are working towards release on their next game following their split from Paradox Interactive, with the survival horror RPG 'GRAFT'.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ MXGP 26 revealed with a new gameplay trailer | GamingOnLinux
A fresh start for the motorcycle racing series, MXGP 26 has been revealed and there's a trailer to go along with it. There's been quite a few entries in the series, some good and some not-so-good - hopefully this will be a return to form for fans of racing sims.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mount - Blade meets Total War in the upcoming pixel-art Sword & Banner | GamingOnLinux
Sword & Banner captured my eye recently as a pixel-art game that's Mount & Blade meets Total War and the gameplay looks like a lot of fun.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ How to get SteamOS to always boot into Desktop Mode | GamingOnLinux
If you want your SteamOS Linux machine like the Steam Deck or Steam Machine to automatically boot into Desktop Mode - that is actually possible.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Acer Predator Atlas 8 Handheld with Intel Arc G3 gets UK pricing and launch month | GamingOnLinux
The Acer Predator Atlas 8 Handheld now has a price and expected launch month, for the UK at least. In an email sent to GamingOnLinux they confirmed it's going to arrive in October - but they didn't say exactly when.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The new Dinolords trailer gives medieval strategy a Jurassic twist | GamingOnLinux
I'm super pumped for Dinolords, because it brings together some really interesting gameplay mechanics - the latest trailer shows some of it off.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Beetleball looks hilarious, like Rocket League with bugs that have crazy abilities | GamingOnLinux
Beetleball looks like it could be another good one to have a blast online with friends, or just to have a general laugh with. Currently scheduled to release in August, my first thought when seeing it was a crazy version of Rocket League with Dung beetles, but it's a lot more than that.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ GamingOnLinux ☛ Set in a dark steampunk universe, Veil of Ashes is an RTS with some monstrous tanks | GamingOnLinux
Veil of Ashes looks a little bit like Iron Harvest blended with Company of Heroes and Broken Arrow all in one set in a dark steampunk universe. This needs to be injected right into my brain - love the look of it.