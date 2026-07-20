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Mozilla Firefox 153 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 153 is an Extended Support Release (ESR) that will receive updates for the next 15 months. It will accompany both Firefox 140 ESR, which will receive updates until September 2026, and the Firefox 115 ESR series. Once Firefox 140 ESR support ends, Firefox 153 ESR will take its place alongside Firefox 115 ESR.
Highlights of Firefox 153 include a new “Pick a color” quick action that lets you pick and copy a color from any web page by typing “pick color”, “color picker”, or “eyedropper” in the address bar, better support for videos with overlays, and the ability to quickly open Firefox Labs by typing “labs” or “experiment” in the address bar.