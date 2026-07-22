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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026



Quoting: I finally tried an Atomic Linux desktop—and I'm no longer afraid to break my system —

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I have broken Linux desktops in all the usual ways. I have installed a random PPA because some forum comments from 2018 sounded confident. I have removed a package that looked useless, only to discover it was holding the login screen together with tape and ancestral prayers. Not only that, but I upgraded at midnight, watched the system return with a black screen, and then pretended this was “learning” (copeeee!).

Fixing those problems taught me plenty about Linux, but it also stole time from the work I actually wanted to do. That is what pushed me toward atomic desktops. I chose Fedora Silverblue because it has become one of the best-known implementations of the idea (also because Fedora is my daily driver). After using it for a while, I realized it changes something fundamental about how you maintain a Linux machine.