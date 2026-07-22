Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

Aster Pebble and the Case of Bad Bureaucracy is a short, cosy point-and-click adventure set in a modern fantasy world.

Aster Pebble is a mystery-novel enthusiast beginning her first day as an apprentice at The Bureau, an organisation that helps people with magical problems.

When a small village becomes trapped in a time loop and official procedures prove less than helpful, Aster takes the investigation into her own hands. Players explore handcrafted pixel-art locations, question an eccentric cast of characters, solve cases and tackle casual puzzles while uncovering the cause of the repeating day.

This is free and open source software.