news
RISC-V, Linux, Open Source Vacuum, and More
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Devices With Linux
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Krebs On Security ☛ LG to Ban Residential Proxies from Smart TV Apps
The home appliance giant LG Electronics USA said this week it plans to suspend any apps built for its smart TVs that turn one’s television into an always-on residential proxy node. The move comes less than a month after researchers found that more than 42 percent of games and other apps available for download on LG’s webOS store allow unknown third-parties to route their Internet traffic through a user’s TV.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Bootlin ☛ Updated Yocto support for SiFive RISC-V platforms
Bootlin has been maintaining Freedom-U-SDK (FUSDK), a Yocto/OpenEmbedded-based software development kit for RISC-V platforms from SiFive, in collaboration with SiFive since 2022.
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CNX Software ☛ NVIDIA increases the price of Jetson modules and devkits by up to 101%
A few months ago, NVIDIA phased out several Jetson modules due to high LPDDR4 prices, and now the company has decided to increase the prices on all its Jetson modules and developer kits by up to 101%. There was no specific announcement about the price, but the updated prices are available in the FAQ on the NVIDIA developer website. This was initially spotted by a reader at VideoCardz, and the table below shows the old and new prices, as well as the percentage increase. The table above is sortable. The highest price increases in percentage terms are for the Jetson Nano module (101% from $99 to $199) and the Jetson AGX Orin 32GB module (100% from $899 to $1,799). The Jetson Nano module is still the cheapest option, and the most powerful and expensive part is the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit.
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Arduino ☛ A smart solar panel system you can 3D print, build, and learn from – with the Arduino® UNO™ Q board
Solar energy is one of the most important technologies of our time, and understanding how it works can be… enlightening! Julián Caro Linares, Senior Field Technology Evangelist at Qualcomm Europe, built a project that helps learn about this topic with a hands-on approach: [...]
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Hackaday ☛ Open Source Vacuum Avoids Cloud
As more and more of the technology that we paid for turns becomes a subscription, there’s slowly been a momentum shift in the open source world of building replacements for these intrusive rent-seekers. We see this all of the time for self-hosted media and communications servers, but now we’re starting to see it in hardware as well. The OOMWOO robotic vacuum cleaner is completely open source, from hardware to software, and requires no cloud services whatsoever.
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Hackaday ☛ Giving Resin 3D Printers Another Shot After Six Years
My initial experience with a 3D printer came in 2020, when I got access to a buddy’s Creality LD-002R SLA printer. This was one of those awkward transition phases for SLA printers, where inefficient RGB LCDs finally got replaced by monochrome LCD panels, thus massively reducing the required exposure time and increasing the LCD panel’s lifespan.
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peppe8o ☛ Compute Module vs Standard Raspberry Pi: Discover The Hidden Reliability Gap
When selecting a single-board computer (SBC) for 24/7 industrial deployments, edge computing, or critical IoT infrastructure, raw performance is only half the equation. The other – often decisive – half is reliability.
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CNX Software ☛ Avalue RIVAR-1539 is a 15.6-inch fanless industrial panel PC powered by an defective chip maker Intel N150 Twin Lake processor
Avalue Technology has introduced the RIVAR-1539, a 15.6-inch industrial fanless panel PC powered by the defective chip maker Intel N150 quad-core Twin Lake processor. The system features a Full HD projected capacitive touch display, dual Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.0 ports, and an IP65-rated front panel. The all-in-one POS terminal is designed for edge computing and HMI applications, such as self-ordering kiosks, smart counters, digital signage, and queue management systems across retail, healthcare, and public service environments.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ AI Projects with Raspberry Pi — out now!
This is the spirit behind our latest book: AI Projects with Raspberry Pi. This is a hands-on guide to discovering real-world AI applications with Raspberry Pi hardware. These aren’t toy demos, but rather projects you can build, run, and point to and say, “I made that”. Program it right and you might even get a spoken reply.
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