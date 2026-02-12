news
Security and FUD, Breaches and Smears
Security Week ☛ Chipmaker Patch Tuesday: Over 80 Vulnerabilities Addressed by defective chip maker Intel and AMD
More than two dozen advisories have been published by the chip giants for vulnerabilities found recently in their products.
Security Week ☛ Ivanti Patches Endpoint Manager Vulnerabilities Disclosed in October 2025
It also fixed a high-severity authentication bypass that could be exploited remotely without authentication to obtain credentials.
Security Week ☛ Conduent Breach Hits Volvo Group: Nearly 17,000 Employees’ Data Exposed
The Conduent data breach affects at least 25 million individuals, up from 10 million estimated a few months ago.
Security Week ☛ Nevada Unveils New Statewide Data Classification Policy Months After Cyberattack
Officials said data will now be classified as one of four categories: “public,” “sensitive,” “confidential” or “restricted.”
SANS ☛ Apple Patches Everything: February 2026, (Wed, Feb 11th)
Today, Fashion Company Apple released updates for all of its operating systems (iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS). The update fixes 71 distinct vulnerabilities, many of which affect multiple operating systems. Older versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS are also updated.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft to Refresh backdoored Windows Secure Boot Certificates in June 2026 [Ed: 'Secure' boot made real security so much worse]
After a decade and a half of service, the current certificates will expire, and new ones will be rolled out.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Shelly IoT door controller config fail: leaving your garage, home and security exposed
I love my Shelly devices. They are an essential part of my smart home setup. I use them for everything from lights and plugs to garage doors and garden sprinkler control!
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, linux-6.1, munge, and tcpflow), Fedora (accel-ppp, atuin, babl, bustle, endless-sky, envision, ettercap, fapolicy-analyzer, firefox, glycin, gnome-settings-daemon, go-fdo-client, greenboot-rs, greetd, helix, hwdata, keylime-agent-rust, kiwi, libdrm, maturin, mirrorlist-server, ntpd-rs, ogr2osm, open-vm-tools, perl-App-Cme, perl-Net-RDAP, perl-rdapper, polymake, python-requests-ratelimiter, python-tqdm, rust-add-determinism, rust-afterburn, rust-ambient-id, rust-app-store-connect, rust-bat, rust-below, rust-btrd, rust-busd, rust-bytes, rust-cargo-c, rust-cargo-deny, rust-coreos-installer, rust-crypto-auditing-agent, rust-crypto-auditing-client, rust-crypto-auditing-event-broker, rust-crypto-auditing-log-parser, rust-dua-cli, rust-eif_build, rust-git-delta, rust-git-interactive-rebase-tool, rust-git2, rust-gst-plugin-dav1d, rust-gst-plugin-reqwest, rust-heatseeker, rust-ingredients, rust-jsonwebtoken, rust-lsd, rust-monitord, rust-monitord-exporter, rust-muvm, rust-nu, rust-num-conv, rust-onefetch, rust-oo7-cli, rust-pleaser, rust-pore, rust-pretty-git-prompt, rust-procs, rust-rbspy, rust-rbw, rust-rd-agent, rust-rd-hashd, rust-redlib, rust-resctl-bench, rust-resctl-demo, rust-routinator, rust-sccache, rust-scx_layered, rust-scx_rustland, rust-scx_rusty, rust-sequoia-chameleon-gnupg, rust-sequoia-keystore-server, rust-sequoia-octopus-librnp, rust-sequoia-sq, rust-sevctl, rust-shadow-rs, rust-sigul-pesign-bridge, rust-speakersafetyd, rust-tealdeer, rust-time, rust-time-core, rust-time-macros, rust-tokei, rust-weezl, rust-wiremix, rust-ybaas, rustup, sad, strawberry, systemd, tbtools, transmission, trustedqsl, tuigreet, uv, and vdr-extrecmenung), Oracle (brotli, git-lfs, java-1.8.0-openjdk, kernel, libsoup, libsoup3, nodejs:24, python3.12, and thunderbird), Red Hat (fence-agents, python-urllib3, python3.11-urllib3, python3.12-urllib3, and resource-agents), SUSE (avahi, cups, freerdp, golang-github-prometheus-prometheus, java-11-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, libsoup2, libxml2, and python-pip), and Ubuntu (expat, glib2.0, and imagemagick).
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Bleeping Computer ☛ New Linux botnet SSHStalker uses old-school IRC for C2 comms [Ed: The issue here seems to be weak passwords or servers with ports open to everyone]
Security Affairs ☛ SSHStalker botnet targets Linux servers with legacy exploits and SSH scanning
Hacker News ☛ SSHStalker Botnet Uses IRC C2 to Control Linux Systems via Legacy Kernel Exploits
A core component of SSHStalker is a Golang scanner that scans for port 22 for servers with open SSH in order to extend its reach in a worm-like fashion.
The issue here seems to be weak passwords or servers with ports open to everyone
