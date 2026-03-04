Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.

The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.