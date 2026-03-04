news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Kyle Kingsbury ☛ Basic Letters with LaTeX
Every so often I find myself cracking open LibreOffice to write a mildly-formal letter—perhaps a thank-you note to an author, or a letter to members of Congress—and going “Gosh, I wish I had LaTeX here”. I used to have a good template for this but lost it years ago; I’ve recently spent some time recreating it using KOMA-Script’s scrlttr2 class. KOMA’s docs are excellent, but there’s a lot to configure, and I hope this example might save others some time.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Further Update about Font Replacement
I have already covered the topic of font replacement in LibreOffice in 2020 and in 2025. Unfortunately, the vast majority of personal computer users are unaware of this issue and believe that the fonts installed on their PC are the only fonts available.
-
-
Education
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Do you have some rope? Then let's teach about AI concepts
Key concepts are simplified for students: [...]
-
James G ☛ State of the Browser 2026
State of the Browser was electric. This is how I summarised my experience at the annual State of the Browser event in London in my notes. I like to capture moments as they happen, then write about them later. The note is the essence of a blog post; the starting point. The note blossoms at home.
-
-
Funding
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Our Fundraising Drive: Like Listener-Supported Radio, Without Breaking Into Programming
Our Independence 2026 Drive has slowed a bit, but readers like Charlie are still going out of their way to keep distro reviews, app coverage, and independent FOSS reporting alive here at FOSS Force.
-
-
So-called 'FSFE'