Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Engicam introduces SmarCore iQ6 SMARC module with Dragonwing IQ-6

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

Grinn ReneSOM-V2H module runs Renesas RZ/V2H vision AI processor

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

DFI IRN556 3.5-inch SBC supports Atom x7000RE and Twin Lake CPUs

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 video decoder support lands in mainline Linux

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

ESP32-P4-PC board from Olimex offers HDMI and MIPI support

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Arti 2.1.0 released: Relay and RPC development.

This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23

Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.

Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint Eye Age Verification Amid California Law Backlash

The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.

Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 Is Out with Linux 6.18 LTS, IPFire Domain Blocklist

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Armbian 26.2 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Expanded ARM and RISC-V Support

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 1st, 2026

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026

PostgreSQL: Pg_QoS v1.0.0 and Autobase 2.6.0
2 PostgreSQL-related releases
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Linux also
BunsenLabs Carbon Arrives With Debian 13 and Wayland Integration
BunsenLabs Carbon released with latest Debian 13 base and Wayland support
T2 Linux 26.3 Is Out with Fully Reproducible Wayland-Based KDE Plasma Experience
The T2 Linux team has released today T2 Linux 26.3, codenamed “Desktop Edition”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
FSF Advertises Stallman Talk in Ostschweizer Fachhochschule Campus in Rapperswil-Jona Next Monday [original]
A Linux gaming handheld just got indefinitely postponed because of spiking hardware prices
The OrangePi Neo was going to be an exciting launch for fans of both portable gaming and open-source software
GIMP 3.2 issues third release candidate with fresh fixes
GIMP 3.2 RC3 is now available for testing, giving users an opportunity to try the image editor’s upcoming features ahead of the stable release
Motorola announces a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation
Motorola has announced that it will be working with the GrapheneOS Foundation
 
Red Hat No Longer Behaves Like a Linux Company, IBM Makes it Promote Slop and Microsoft "Windows Licensing"
a shame for Red Hat
You’re wasting your money if you’re paying for these Android apps
Stop! These 4 Linux distros are not as safe as you think for beginners
The best thing about Linux is that it has something for everyone
This might be the most interesting new Linux distro right now
Linux distros come and go
I installed NixOS on my daily driver, but I went back to Fedora in a week
Fedora holds a big, big place in my heart. Fedora KDE was the operating system that finally got me to ditch Windows around September 2025
3 lessons I learned after replacing my Windows PC with a Linux laptop
I've been running Linux on a laptop for several years now
My Linux PC was lagging until I tried this boring fix
Linux has a reputation for being lean, efficient, and quietly smug about it
MaxOr OS – European open-source operating system
MaxOr OS is a Debian Linux–based distribution designed to provide a highly optimized
Linux Q83 – Debian-based Linux distribution
LinuxQ83 is a desktop Linux distribution built on Debian Stable
Memerist is a new desktop meme generator for Linux
Memerist, a new(ish) native meme generator for Linux
The Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Upgrade is here!
Starting today, Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS users will receive an in-OS upgrade notification for the new Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release
Spirit OS – lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux
Spirit OS is a lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux 16.2 aimed at breathing life into very old 32-bit computers (legacy BIOS / no UEFI)
Eliza Linux – curated distribution based on Debian
Eliza Linux is a personal, curated Linux distribution built on top of Debian Stable
Keep Android Open
Google has announced that, soon, anyone looking to develop Android apps will have to first register centrally with Google
Bad faith: Hugo Roy knew FSFE impersonating FSF before French tribunal, colleagues deceived
Lawyers are generally not responsible for the crimes of their clients. If the client lies in court and if the lawyer does not know about the lie then the lawyer can't be held responsible.
Rocky Linux becomes KDE's newest Patron
Rocky Linux is a stable, community-driven, and production-ready Linux distribution designed to be fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Writing in Liberty About Software Liberty [original]
Yesterday we spoke to politicians and heard back. We intend to write a lot more about Software Freedom, as it is a matter of public interest and National Security.
Love to customize your Linux desktop? This lightweight distro is great fun for newbies and experts
See what makes the Debian-based BunsenLabs Carbon such a worthy successor to CrunchBang Linux
Why There Are Microsoft Layoffs This Year [original]
What we Microsoft have left to sell?
It's Not a Crime to Advocate GNU/Linux [original]
At the end of the day, what we have here is a struggling laws firm instrumentalising their clients in another continent
Plumbing Tux Machines [original]
The site is growing more popular this year
In Japan, Windows Fell to About 30% "Market Share", Mobile Grew Beyond 50% [original]
Now there are mass layoffs at Microsoft almost every month
The Harder They Attack Tux Machines, The More People Will Read Tux Machines [original]
Last week was a record week for us in Geminispace and this week we maintain similar momentum
Live distro Oreon 10-2603 intros the Centrio installer while switching from XFS to Btrfs
Oreon, the live Linux distro based on AlmaLinux and born in the USA, is back with a new update
Gram 1.0 released
new release, Gram 1.0
The State of the Linux Desktop in 2026: A Love Letter from a Prodigal Penguin
I started using GNU/Linux somewhere around 2005-2006
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.
Texinfo 7.3 released
GNU Project: We have released version 7.3 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format.
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates
Loaded with the long-term support kernel labeled 6.12.74
I finally deleted all my Android's bloatware, and it feels like a new phone
I used the new Linux Terminal on Android and I'm impressed
Android has always been built on a Linux kernel, but for the first time
Orange Pi Neo Linux-powered handheld gaming PC delayed indefinitely due to RAM & SSD increases
But it looks we’ll have to wait at least a little longer for the handheld to be released
Stay productive on any distro: 6 portable Linux apps I always keep on me
I do almost all my computer on Linux devices these days
Got an old PC? Omega Linux can make it feel new again - here's how
If you're looking for a distribution for an aging machine and you want to go with something other than a Ubuntu-based distribution
I finally ditched Ubuntu for a "niche" Linux distro—and I'm not going back
Do you feel like Ubuntu is holding you back, but switching feels too risky
Windows Measured at All-Time Low in Switzerland [original]
GNU/Linux is up again and Windows fell to new lows
FyshOS – lightweight but attractive Linux based OS
FyshOS is an experimental Debian-based Linux distribution built around the Fyne GUI toolkit and the FyneDesk desktop environment
This Month in KDE Apps
A lot of progress in Marknote and Drawy, a new homepage for Audiotube, and a rich text editor in NeoChat
Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro
It was only a matter of time before a developer decided one of the most challenging Linux distributions needed to be immutable
NebiOS turns your Linux desktop into a Google Workspace alternative - with one caveat
If the developers stick with it, NebiOS has the potential to become something truly special
Motorola confirms GrapheneOS support for a future phone, bringing over features
The 64-bit Hurd is Here!
Fifteen months have passed since our last Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60 post and a lot has happened with respect to the Hurd
Shotwell 3.12.15 Added Support Opening Images via GIO URIs
Shotwell, the photo manager and image viewer application for GNOME
Shotcut 26.2 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various Improvements
Shotcut 26.2 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software written in Qt using the MLT framework.
Lakka 6.1 release
A long-awaited new version of Lakka is finally here!
statCounter Sees Rapid Adoption of GNU/Linux in Israel [original]
GNU/Linux is provably more secure than Windows and that's a critical aspect there
The Secure Boot is one setting that I have to change so that I can boot Linux distributions
Microsoft's Windows Falls to New Lows in Canada [original]
things move in the right direction
BRGV-OS – custom Void Linux based distribution
BRGV-OS is a custom Void Linux based distribution designed to help developers
Windows "Market Share" Sinks to All-Time Low in Europe [original]
Here in the UK, GNU/Linux rose to all-time low at Windows' expense
Lenovo launches new rugged Android tablet in Europe
I thought I knew Linux… until I tried this distro
Most Linux distros evolve. NixOS shows up, cracks its knuckles, and politely questions that entire premise
This simple Linux backup setup saved me from a total disaster
They usually start with you thinking, this will take two minutes, and end with you staring at your screen in that very specific way Linux users know too well
Review: AerynOS 2026.01
Despite the "alpha" label on AerynOS and despite a few rough edges and despite a few limitations, the distribution has made a good deal of progress
Linux 7.0-rc2
RC2 lands
TeX Live 2026 released
Nothing spectacularly new in this version
Hyprland 0.54 is out, and it can give you a "50% to 500%" performance boost
NuTyX GNU/Linux 26.02.2
NuTyX 26.02.2 available with cards 3.4.3
