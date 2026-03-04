Web Browsers/Web Servers: Using Astro for a Combined RSS View and Generator, Chrome Getting Worse, Firefox Tooling Announcement

There’s renewed excitement around RSS these days, which is great to see.

Terry Godier received lots of well-deserved attention for the new app Current and its approach to the “river of news”. Manton Reece has also recently released a beta of Inkwell, as his take on a modern RSS reader. Having tried Inkwell out for a few days, there’s a lot to like here too. The emphasis is on what is new today or in the past few days without any unread counts. Then there’s a “fading” tab for older items that includes an AI generated summary for recent posts in each feed, along with an option to receive a weekly email with these summaries. As a companion to Micro.blog, there’s also great integration with blogging that looks compelling.