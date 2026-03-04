news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Using Astro for a Combined RSS View and Generator, Chrome Getting Worse, Firefox Tooling Announcement
Raymond Camden ☛ Using Astro for a Combined RSS View and Generator
Each of our changelogs has an RSS feed as well so if you're using a feed reader, it's an easy to keep up to date. However, there isn't one unified RSS feed for all of our developer products. Given that I just worked on RSS parsing in Astro, I thought this would be a fun little utility to build.
Matt Routley ☛ A Trickle, Not a River
There’s renewed excitement around RSS these days, which is great to see.
Terry Godier received lots of well-deserved attention for the new app Current and its approach to the “river of news”. Manton Reece has also recently released a beta of Inkwell, as his take on a modern RSS reader. Having tried Inkwell out for a few days, there’s a lot to like here too. The emphasis is on what is new today or in the past few days without any unread counts. Then there’s a “fading” tab for older items that includes an AI generated summary for recent posts in each feed, along with an option to receive a weekly email with these summaries. As a companion to Micro.blog, there’s also great integration with blogging that looks compelling.
James G ☛ I wish there was a (simpler) way to highlight text in inputs
When I was building the search engine for my blog, one feature I wanted to implement was syntax highlighting within the search input field. I wanted special operators (i.e. has:noalt, which shows posts that contain one or more images without alt text) to have a different background colour indicating that a given segment of text had some semantic meaning.
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ scalie.computer broke
If it breaks again (or I get super bored), I'll just write my own thing: [...]
Chromium
Phoronix ☛ Google Chrome Moving To A Two-Week Release Cycle
Google announced today that beginning later this year they are moving the Chrome web browser from its four week release cycle down to a two week release cadence...
-
Mozilla
Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (March 3, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed.
