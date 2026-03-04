news
today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ ln Cheatsheet
Quick reference for creating hard links and symbolic links with ln in Linux
The New Stack ☛ How to clone a drive to an image with Clonezilla
There will come a time when you need to not only back up your data, but also create an image
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install xclip on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 26.04
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gopeed on Debian 13
If you’ve been managing downloads on GNU/Linux with wget or a browser’s built-in downloader, you already know how limiting that experience gets — no multi-threading, no BitTorrent support, no GUI task management.
ID Root ☛ How to Install PPTP VPN on Fedora 43
PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol) is still widely used in legacy corporate networks and ISP-provided VPN environments. If you manage a remote team or connect to an older enterprise gateway, you’ve likely hit the wall where Fedora 43 doesn’t support PPTP out of the box.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Uptime Kuma on Linux Mint 22
Your website goes down at 2 AM. Nobody notices until a client emails you the next morning. That single gap in visibility can cost you users, revenue, and reputation — and it’s 100% preventable.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DuckDB on AlmaLinux 10
If you manage GNU/Linux servers and work with large datasets, you’ve probably hit the wall with traditional databases that require heavyweight setup just to run a quick analytical query. DuckDB solves that problem — it’s a fast, embedded, in-process SQL database built specifically for analytics, and it runs with zero infrastructure overhead.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zoom on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS does not ship with Zoom pre-installed, and the app is absent from the default APT repositories — which catches a lot of users off guard. Whether you need to jump on a client call or host a team standup, getting Zoom on Ubuntu running properly requires a few deliberate steps.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nikto on Linux Mint 22
Web servers get attacked every day. Misconfigurations, outdated software, and exposed admin panels are the low-hanging fruit that attackers exploit first — and they are embarrassingly common.
Michael Ablassmeier: pbsindex - file backup index
If you take backups using the proxmox-backup-client and you wondered what backup may include a specific file, the only way to find out is to mount the backup and search for the files.
For regular file backups, the Proxmox Backup Server frontend provides a pcat1 file for download, whose binary format is somewhat undocumented but actually includes a listing of the files backed up.
David Bushell ☛ Bunny.net shared storage zones
This technique is useful for other shared assets like a favicon, for example.
Brad Taunt ☛ DIY Home Network with OpenBSD, OpenWrt, and Pi-hole
This post includes a full breakdown of my entire home network stack. My goal is to make this as accessible as possible for newcomers to jump right in and build out their own home networks.
Adafruit ☛ Run Linux shell commands from your MIDI keyboard
pianoterm allows one to run shell commands from a piano! It’s a Linux CLI tool to assign shell commands to keys on a USB MIDI Keyboard.
ZDNet ☛ Linux PC booting slowly? This handy tool shows why in seconds - here's how