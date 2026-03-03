Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2026



n early February, MocaccinoOS 26.02 arrived with KDE Plasma 6.5.5, Qt 6.10.1, version 1.0.4 of the COSMIC desktop environment available from the project's repositories, Mesa 25.3.3, as well as a kernel upgrade to 6.12.67 (LTS). On the last day of last month, the update labeled 26.03 arrived. Although there aren't any major changes, this new refresh of the Italian Gentoo-based distro that is the child of Sabayon and Funtoo finally brings the user manual inside each of the available ISOs.

When talking about documentation, the inclusion of the MocaccinoOS manual in the ISO is accompanied by documentation for fcitx-based input methods, including Chinese table and phonetic engines. A last minor improvement is the introduction of out-of-the-box RTW89 support, which addresses the WiFi connectivity issue that was reported less than a month ago.

MocaccinoOS 26.03 is the first one with Hyprland as a part of the community repository. The Mesa version is now 25.3.5, the kernel was upgraded to 6.12.74, and the COSMIC desktop environment available from the repositories is 1.0.8.