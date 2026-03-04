news
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.7 dev 2
Let us cook!
Notebook Check ☛ Resident Evil Requiem benchmark shows Linux hits 145 FPS vs 129 FPS on Windows 11 with Frame Generation
Resident Evil Requiem has already set new Steam records and now turns attention to its performance on Linux. A recent benchmark comparison between Windows 11 and Linux CachyOS takes a closer look at how the game performs across multiple settings.
Resident Evil Requim has become a smashing hit. It recently broke a Steam sales record with 344,000 peak concurrent players. It also debuted PlayStation’s new upscaling technology on the PS5 Pro, resulting in improved gameplay performance.
And as Linux continues to grow as a gaming platform, one additional question remains: how does the latest Resident Evil game perform on Linux? Thankfully, we have an answer from the YouTube channel NJ Tech, which recently conducted an average FPS comparison of Resident Evil Requiem between Windows 11 and CachyOS.
EA Is Looking Into Making Its Javelin Anti-Cheat Support Linux/Proton - Steam Deck HQ
Over the years and years of gaming, Electronic Arts (EA) has been one of the developers that I have ultimately played lots of games from. Madden NFL, Battlefield, and The Sims. However, some of these games aren’t playable on the Steam Deck or any Linux device thanks to their kernel-level anti-cheat. But that may not be an issue for long, as it looks like EA wants to start supporting Linux.
In a new job posting on their site, which we found from a post on Twitter/X by @fortniteonlinux, EA is looking for a new Senior Anti-Cheat Engineer. In the listing, they mention that they want to develop a native ARM driver for their Javelin Anti-Cheat, support for loading different versions based on user hardware, and, at the bottom, it mentions charting a path for Javelin to support Linux and Proton, which will ultimately mean supporting the Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ EA Javelin Anticheat job listing mentions future support for Linux and Proton
One big issue with Linux / SteamOS gaming is a lack of anti-cheat support, and it seems Electronic Arts (EA) have future plans for supporting the platform.
Currently, EA's own Javelin Anticheat does not support Linux platforms at all. As a result games like Battlefield, EA SPORTS FC and various others simply don't work. That may change in future though, especially with the rise of SteamOS / Steam Deck and the future Steam Machine.
Android Authority ☛ ANBERNIC just dropped a video for the RG VITA Pro, and it’s a dual-OS beast
ANBERNIC is doing something it hasn’t done in a while. After announcing two new handhelds, the RG VITA and the RG VITA Pro, in early February, the company has officially uploaded a video for the RG VITA Pro, showcasing its capabilities.