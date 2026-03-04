Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC

Resident Evil Requiem has already set new Steam records and now turns attention to its performance on Linux. A recent benchmark comparison between Windows 11 and Linux CachyOS takes a closer look at how the game performs across multiple settings.

Resident Evil Requim has become a smashing hit. It recently broke a Steam sales record with 344,000 peak concurrent players. It also debuted PlayStation’s new upscaling technology on the PS5 Pro, resulting in improved gameplay performance.

And as Linux continues to grow as a gaming platform, one additional question remains: how does the latest Resident Evil game perform on Linux? Thankfully, we have an answer from the YouTube channel NJ Tech, which recently conducted an average FPS comparison of Resident Evil Requiem between Windows 11 and CachyOS.