KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops
Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.
KDE Plasma 6.6.2 also improves the “caret tracking” accessibility feature to respect the tracking mode set in the zoom effect and implements a new mechanism that immediately closes a pinned-open pop-up when deleting a widget rather than after dismissing the “Undo deleting this widget?” notification.