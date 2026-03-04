news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



Quoting: Love to customize your Linux desktop? This lightweight distro is great fun for newbies and experts | ZDNET —

BunsenLabs is a minimal yet elegant Linux distribution that took me by surprise a couple of years ago. Based on Debian and sporting the OpenBox desktop, BunsenLabs feels to me like a combination of Bodhi Linux and Ubuntu. On the BunsenLabs desktop, you have a vertical panel with a desktop menu that smacks of Ubuntu, a green theme, and a right-click desktop menu a la Bodhi Linux. There's also Conky on the desktop for good measure.

If you're looking for a lightweight Linux distribution that's a bit off the beaten path, but still offers Debian dependability, BunsenLabs' latest version, dubbed Carbon, is what you want.