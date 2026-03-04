news

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



One of my goals this year is to learn more about the AWK programming language. I'm interested in not only the beauty of the language itself and the Unix history that surrounded it, but in how AWK shaped one of my favourite languages of all time, Perl.

In some ways AWK and CAP are similar, in that there's beauty, power and simplicity built in. These three attributes come about not least because it's about the code that you don't have to write; the language (AWK) and the framework (CAP) take care of much of the ceremony, allowing you to focus on the heart of the task at hand, and to write the smallest amount of code necessary to get the job done and minimise the maintenance burden for yourself.