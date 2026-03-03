Mozilla: Jan-Erik Rediger's Moziversary, Thunderbird Update, and MozPhab 2.8.3 Released

Thunderbird’s mascot, Roc, is a bit of an unsung hero. If you’ve ever donated to the project, he’s the happy blue bird who thanks you for supporting our work. For the 2024 End of Year appeal, the Thunderbird team commissioned design artist Michaela Martin to broaden Roc’s world. Her whimsical illustration, which is also available as a wallpaper download, shows Roc soaring through a sunlit forest as he delivers the mail to its denizens.

Likewise, we’d like to shine the spotlight on Michaela Martin, who has brought our mascot to life in what is soon becoming the Roc Illustrated Universe! She not only answered our questions about her artistic background and creative process, but also provided us some visual peeks into how she turned Roc’s flight from a first draft to a finished product.