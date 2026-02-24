Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro

news

You've probably never heard of matrixOS because it's new. What it is, however, is not new. In fact, the developer, Fabio Erculiani, has taken two pieces of technology, Gentoo Linux and immutability, and combined them to form a distribution that sounds quite appealing.

Imagine getting the high-level customization of Gentoo, with the rock-solid security that comes with immutability? Intrigued? I know I am.

If Fabio Erculiani sounds familiar, it's because he was behind Sabayon Linux, which aimed to make Gentoo easier for users to install.

According to the matrixOS GitHub page, "Our two main goals are: Reliability: Providing a stable, immutable base system through OSTree, which allows for atomic upgrades and rollbacks.

Gaming-Friendly: Shipping with the Steam loader, Lutris, and optimizations to get you gaming on both NVIDIA and AMD GPUs with minimal fuss...and our motto is: emerge once, deploy everywhere."