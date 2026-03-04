news
Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets Linux Terminal Support and "Jolla Returns With Linux Phone"
Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets Linux Terminal Support Finally
Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup is generating significant buzz among developers and power users, and for good reason. While Google launched Linux Terminal support last year, Samsung's flagship devices remained conspicuously absent from the compatibility list. The S25 Ultra had all the necessary hardware but lacked software support from Samsung. Recent discoveries in pre-release log files suggest this limitation may finally change with the S26 series. Early evidence points to the Galaxy S26 Ultra potentially becoming the first Samsung flagship to offer comprehensive Linux Terminal capabilities, matching what's already available on Pixel devices. This development could mark a significant shift in Samsung's approach to supporting advanced developer tools directly on their flagship smartphones.
Jolla Returns With Linux Phone to Challenge iOS-Android Duopoly
Finnish smartphone maker Jolla is staging a comeback with a Linux-powered device that takes direct aim at the iOS-Android duopoly. The company's return comes as European regulators push for alternatives to US-dominated mobile platforms, positioning the Jolla Phone as a privacy-first option for users wary of Big Tech data practices. It's a bold bet that European sovereignty concerns can carve out market share in a smartphone landscape that's seen challengers like Windows Phone and Firefox OS fail spectacularly.
Jolla just threw down a gauntlet in the smartphone wars, and it's betting European buyers are ready for something radically different. The Finnish company - known for its Sailfish OS built on Linux foundations - is relaunching with a device that positions itself as the anti-thesis to Apple and Google. According to Wired's hands-on coverage, this isn't just another Android skin - it's a fundamental rejection of the US tech duopoly.