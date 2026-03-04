news
Games: Resident Evil 4, Timberborn, and More
-
Resident Evil 4 remake has the Enigma Protector DRM removed | GamingOnLinux
Resident Evil 4 (the 2023 remake) now seemingly has no special DRM attached to it, as Capcom finally listened to fans to improve the game.
-
The great 4x strategy game Old World is getting a big India-themed DLC | GamingOnLinux
Releasing March 30th, Old World - Empires of the Indus is a big India-themed DLC for the great 4x strategy game that has full Linux support.
-
Timberborn devs announce automation is coming to the city-builder in the 1.0 release | GamingOnLinux
Timberborn hits the big 1.0 really soon on March 12th, and they've teased a huge addition coming to the game with automation that sounds exciting. Easily one of the most fun city-builders I've played in a long time, it really is wonderful and this new feature will make it even better. Works great on Linux with Proton too.
-
Excellent helicopter combat game Cleared Hot is getting a "Native Steam Deck build" | GamingOnLinux
Cleared Hot is a truly fun helicopter combat game made in the spirit of Desert Strike and Jungle Strike - with a big update due this month.
-
Monster battler EvoCreo 2 arrives on Steam in April | GamingOnLinux
EvoCreo 2 from Ilmfinity Studios is the second in the series of popular mobile monster catching games and it's confirmed for a Steam release on April 6th. For fans of classic Pokemon-styled games, looks like this will be a good one for you.
-
Aquarium building sim Megaquarium gets a big free update and new DLC | GamingOnLinux
Megaquarium has evolved with the latest big free update for this aquarium building sim, along with a fun sounding new DLC expansion out now.
-
Bazzite gets a big update with KDE Plasma 6.6, Mesa 26.0.1 and more | GamingOnLinux
Bazzite has a big new update available for your PC gaming handhelds and desktops with some major packaging upgrades to play with.
-
Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 51: It’s Not Easy Being Green | GamingOnLinux