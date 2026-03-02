news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 1st, 2026
This week, we got several new distro releases, including Tails 7.5, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, BunsenLabs Carbon, PorteuX 2.6, and AerynOS 2026.02, as well as some great software releases, including Firefox and Thunderbird 148, KDE Plasma 6.6.1, Shotcut 26.2, GNU Octave 11, Ardour 9.2, Wireshark 4.6.4, Calibre 9.4, GStreamer 1.28.1, fwupd 2.0.20, and LibreOffice 26.2.1.
On top of that, I tell you all about the extended life support for some of the Linux LTS kernels. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for March 1st, 2026.