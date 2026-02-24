news
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
It's FOSS ☛ US State Colorado Wants Operating Systems (Including Linux) to Tell Every App How Old You Are
Now, the U.S. state of Colorado is mulling over a bill to implement age reporting for installing apps on computers and mobile devices.
PC Mag ☛ Colorado Lawmakers Push for Age Verification at the Operating System Level
Rather than having people verify their age on every app they use, Colorado's SB26-051 would implement a way for devices to share an 'age-bracket' signal to third-party apps.
Colorado General Assembly ☛ SB26-051 Age Attestation on Computing Devices
Colorado General Assembly ☛ INTRODUCED: LLS NO. 26-0433.01 Richard Sweetman x4333 SENATE BILL 26-051 [PDF]
The bill requires an operating system provider to:
• Provide an accessible interface at account setup that requires an account holder to indicate the birth date or age of the user of that device to provide a signal regarding the user's age bracket (age signal) to applications available in a covered application store;