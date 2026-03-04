original
It's Not a Crime to Advocate GNU/Linux
Our position on the trial last year is similar to the Judge's. My wife and I were abused online, we had done nothing to invite this abuse, and we did not deserve this abuse. It only boiled down to the question of who was responsible for this abuse.
We have a joint and unified position on the matter; Rianne decided to send in December an overview of it, with the other side only threatening further escalation on March 9th (almost 3 months later)
It's already March and I don't understand why they are writing to us again with the same contents, except with more computer-generated ~1000 pages of our Web sites. This is about trying to compensate with quantity (volume of papers) for a lack of quality argument and thereby overwhelm lawyers, increasing legal bills.
We already told them last month that we had fully complied with the Order. We told them the same in January. We told them this in December. Because we did comply. They know it.
At the end of the day, what we have here is a struggling laws firm instrumentalising their clients in another continent (one was in prison for strangling women, another is publicly accused by his own spouse of being a "rapist") to try and prevent us talking about what they all did to us for over 2 years already. This is abuse of process - or harassment by process - and they're in contempt the way we see it. █
Image source: Zima (Winter)