Canonical/Ubuntu: OpenID Connect (OIDC), Android™, and RISC-V

Canonical has declared 2026 the year of Linux on the desktop — or, rather, the RISC-V desktop, claiming that we'll see a shift from lab- and enthusiast-focused trials into real mass-adoption of consumer products that combine the popular Linux kernel with processors built on the free and open source RISC-V instruction set architecture.

"If 2025 was all about readiness, 2026 will be about scale," Canonical's Ubuntu and hardware partnership teams predict in a joint announcement. "More RISC-V systems will move from labs and pilots into commercial products, from cloud to edge, and Canonical is ready to enable our partners and customers to leverage the best of open source technology and run it seamlessly on RISC-V. RISC-V's promise has always been about openness, choice and long-term innovation. Canonical is proud to play a long-term role as a builder, collaborator and steward of the RISC-V ecosystem."