news
Canonical/Ubuntu: OpenID Connect (OIDC), Android™, and RISC-V
-
Ubuntu ☛ Supporting more identity providers on Ubuntu with the new Authd OIDC broker
Today we are announcing the general availability of the new generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) broker for Authd. With enterprises needing to centralise access management controls, the ability to choose your own identity solution is paramount. This new broker snap is our answer to that need, allowing Ubuntu Desktop and Server to integrate with any identity provider that supports a vanilla OIDC flow. This release empowers both our community members with self-hosted solutions like Keycloak and our enterprise clients leveraging platforms such as Okta, allowing a unified authentication experience across the entire infrastructure and application ecosystem.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Cloud-native Android™ infotainment: your CI pipeline shouldn’t depend on hardware
At MWC, we are presenting a demo that showcases a different approach: infotainment development via cloud-native Android. By running Android as cloud workloads, they can be integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines, and streamed remotely at full 8K. The goal of this approach is not to replace hardware entirely, but to remove it as a bottleneck in day-to-day development, testing, and validation.
-
Hackster ☛ Canonical Declares That 2026 Is the Year of Ubuntu Linux on the RISC-V Desktop, Server, and More
Canonical has declared 2026 the year of Linux on the desktop — or, rather, the RISC-V desktop, claiming that we'll see a shift from lab- and enthusiast-focused trials into real mass-adoption of consumer products that combine the popular Linux kernel with processors built on the free and open source RISC-V instruction set architecture.
"If 2025 was all about readiness, 2026 will be about scale," Canonical's Ubuntu and hardware partnership teams predict in a joint announcement. "More RISC-V systems will move from labs and pilots into commercial products, from cloud to edge, and Canonical is ready to enable our partners and customers to leverage the best of open source technology and run it seamlessly on RISC-V. RISC-V's promise has always been about openness, choice and long-term innovation. Canonical is proud to play a long-term role as a builder, collaborator and steward of the RISC-V ecosystem."