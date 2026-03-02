news
Free and Open Source Software
Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
In the world of computing, BIOS, which stands for Basic Input/Output System, plays a crucial role. It’s a type of firmware that kicks in to provide essential runtime services for operating systems and programs, while also handling the hardware initialization needed during the boot-up process. When you power on your computer, the BIOS firmware, typically pre-installed on the motherboard, ensures everything starts up smoothly.
To access the Chuwi’s BIOS, power on or restart the laptop. Then press the Esc key repeatedly (about once every second) as soon as the laptop starts up. This opens the Aptio Setup Menu.
I normally capture BIOS screens using a USB capture card. But sometimes that’s not possible with a laptop. In this instance the Chuwi’s BIOS only outputs to the laptop’s built-in display. Try as I might I couldn’t coax HDMI output direct from the BIOS despite many attempts. So I’ve resorted to camera pictures. I’ll keep the images to a minimum and instead describe the functionality in written form.
The Air Plus has a traditional BIOS main page, no snazzy splash screen that’s often provided. No loss really.
Mindwtr - Getting Things Done (GTD) productivity system - LinuxLinks
Mindwtr (Mind Like Water) is a complete Getting Things Done (GTD) productivity system for desktop and mobile.
This is free and open source software.
TLEscope - satellite visualization tool - LinuxLinks
TLEscope is a satellite visualization tool designed to transform Two-Line Element (TLE) sets into intuitive, interactive data. It’s a modern and interactive 3D/2D satellite position tracker based on real TLE data.
It provides a streamlined interface for tracking the current and future positions of orbital bodies across both 3D and 2D environments.
This is free and open source software.
ring - ping rewritten in Rust - LinuxLinks
ring is a simple ping too that’s been written in Rust.
This is free and open source software.
nmsurf - minimal NetworkManager frontend - LinuxLinks
nmsurf is a fast, minimal NetworkManager frontend for application launchers, written in Go.
nmsurf provides a simple interface to manage networks using NetworkManager, with support for launcher-based menus such as wofi.
This is free and open source software.