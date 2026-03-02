Free and Open Source Software

In the world of computing, BIOS, which stands for Basic Input/Output System, plays a crucial role. It’s a type of firmware that kicks in to provide essential runtime services for operating systems and programs, while also handling the hardware initialization needed during the boot-up process. When you power on your computer, the BIOS firmware, typically pre-installed on the motherboard, ensures everything starts up smoothly.

To access the Chuwi’s BIOS, power on or restart the laptop. Then press the Esc key repeatedly (about once every second) as soon as the laptop starts up. This opens the Aptio Setup Menu.

I normally capture BIOS screens using a USB capture card. But sometimes that’s not possible with a laptop. In this instance the Chuwi’s BIOS only outputs to the laptop’s built-in display. Try as I might I couldn’t coax HDMI output direct from the BIOS despite many attempts. So I’ve resorted to camera pictures. I’ll keep the images to a minimum and instead describe the functionality in written form.

The Air Plus has a traditional BIOS main page, no snazzy splash screen that’s often provided. No loss really.