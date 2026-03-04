news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



Quoting: Keep Android Open » Linux Magazine —

In a move that could change the Android ecosystem, Google has started a new initiative with the goal of making its mobile operating system more secure. The initiative involves developer authentication. According to Google's official announcement, "Starting in September 2026, Android will require all apps to be registered by verified developers in order to be installed on certified Android devices."

The process of registering as an authorized developer involves paying a fee to Google, agreeing to Google’s Terms and Conditions, providing government identification, uploading evidence of the developer’s private signing key, and listing all current and future application identifiers.

Soon after that announcement, the Keep Android Open initiative was started, which is asking developers to resist and refuse. The initiative is asking the community to discourage app developers and organizations from signing up to the program; to use community forums, social media, and blog posts to spread the message; to include the FreeDroidWarn library in code to inform app users; and, if you manage a website, to consider adding the Keep Android Open countdown banner to the top of your page.