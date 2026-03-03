Got an old PC? Omega Linux can make it feel new again - here's how

news

Do you have an old PC lying around just waiting to serve as your secondary desktop machine, or a way to take your first steps with Linux?

Maybe you want to skip the Ubuntu track and go with a Linux distribution that is regularly updated, lightweight, blazingly fast, and incredibly reliable. If that's the case, don't overlook Omega Linux.

Omega Linux is an Arch-based Linux distribution that was created to be an OS perfectly suited for older, lesser-powered hardware. This distro can run on:

1GB of RAM 1 core CPU at 1.5 GHz 15GB of storage