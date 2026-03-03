news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
SOK2026: Porting energy measurement scripts of KEcoLab to Wayland
Hi Everyone ,I am Hrishikesh Gohain a third year undergraduate student in Computer Science & Engineering from India. For the past few weeks I have been working as a Season of KDE mentee with my mentors Joseph P. De Veaugh-Geiss ,Aakarsh MJ and Karanjot Singh.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Mathias Bonn: Mahjongg: Second Year in Review
Another year of work on Mahjongg is over. This was a pretty good year, with smaller improvements from several contributors. Let’s take a look at what’s new in Mahjongg 49.x.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - February 2026
Tumbleweed saw the arrival of Plasma 6.6 with a new on-screen keyboard, text recognition in Spectacle, and a Setup wizard for cleaner device handovers, while KDE Frameworks 6.23.0 focused heavily on memory safety with LeakSanitizer fixes across multiple libraries. The Linux kernel moved to 6.19.3 and brought a new listns() system call, expanded hardware support, and made numerous filesystem and driver fixes. GRUB2 2.14 landed to strengthen the boot workflows for immutable systems like MicroOS. Mesa 26.0.1 fixed regressions in popular games, btrfsprogs now enables block-group-tree by default for faster mount times, and systemd resolved a logind session-tracking regression.
-
-