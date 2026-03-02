news
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 Is Out with Linux 6.18 LTS, IPFire Domain Blocklist
Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.
This is also the first release of IPFire to introduce support for IPFire Domain Blocklist (IPFire DBL), a community-driven, open-source, and comprehensive domain blocking solution that gives you control over what gets blocked in your network. IPFire DBL is currently implemented in the URL Filter and Suricata.