3 lessons I learned after replacing my Windows PC with a Linux laptop

Mar 04, 2026



I've been running Linux on a laptop for several years now, and I even bought one that came with Linux preinstalled. I need Windows for barely anything anymore, but that didn't happen without some effort and hard-learned lessons.

While there's a ton of documentation online about Linux, there's no single entry-point into the ecosystem. You can start with Linux servers, with Linux desktops environments, in virtual machines, or even with online Linux distro testing. After moving most of my PC life to a Linux laptop (and a dual-boot PC tower), these are some of the most important lessons I learned about the journey away from Windows.