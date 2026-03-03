news
Free and Open Source Software
-
domain-check - check domain availability - LinuxLinks
domain-check is a CLI tool for checking domain availability using RDAP and WHOIS protocols.
domain-check brings fast, accurate domain availability checking directly to your terminal. Built in Rust for speed, with configuration files, environment variables, custom presets, and bulk processing for when you need to check hundreds of domains at once.
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
BBP Pairings - Swiss-system chess tournament engine - LinuxLinks
BBP Pairings is an engine for pairing players in a Swiss-system chess tournament. It attempts to implement rules specified in the FIDE handbook. It is not a full tournament manager, just an engine for computing the pairings.
The program currently implements the 2025 rules for the Dutch system (the effective date for the rules was delayed to 2026). It also includes a flawed implementation of a previous version of the Burstein system. The implementation of the Burstein system has not been endorsed by FIDE.
The program’s interface is designed to be very similar to that described in the advanced user manual for JaVaFo 1.4.
This is free and open source software.
MCP Probe - MCP protocol debugger and interactive client - LinuxLinks
MCP Probe is a powerful Terminal User Interface (TUI) for debugging, testing, and interacting with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.
It provides an intuitive, feature-rich alternative to command-line MCP inspectors with real-time protocol analysis, capability discovery, and interactive tool execution.
This is free and open source software.
Iosevka - open source typeface family - LinuxLinks
Iosevka is an open-source, sans-serif + slab-serif, monospace + quasi‑proportional typeface family, designed for writing code, using in terminals, and preparing technical documents.
The Iosevka’s monospace family is provided in a slender outfit by default: glyphs are exactly 1/2em wide. Compared to the competitors, you could fit more columns within the same screen width.
Iosevka provides two widths, Normal and Extended. If you prefer more breeze between the character, choose Extended and enjoy.
WHPH - productivity app - LinuxLinks
WHPH is billed as a comprehensive productivity app designed to help you manage tasks, develop new habits, and optimize your time.
It tracks application usage to enhance focus, allowing you to analyze your progress, celebrate achievements, and stay motivated.
WHPH is designed to work completely offline. All your tasks, habits, and analytics are stored locally on your device. You can use every feature without an internet connection. Local network sync is only used when you explicitly enable it and only works with devices on the same network.
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, Android, and Windows.
fre - track your most-used directories and files - LinuxLinks
The primary difference is fre does not support jumping. Instead, it just keeps track of and provides sorting methods for directories, which can then be filtered by another application like fzf. Additionally, it uses an algorithm in which the weights of each directory decay exponentially, so more recently used directories are ranked more highly in a smooth manner.
fre is primarily designed to interface with fzf. For general usage, a user will create a shell hook that adds a directory every time the current directory is changed. This will start to build your profile of most-used directories. Then, fre can be used as a source for fzf
This is free and open source software.
Perch - terminal social client for Mastodon and Bluesky - LinuxLinks
Perch is billed as a beautiful terminal social client for Mastodon and Bluesky.
This is free and open source software.