BBP Pairings is an engine for pairing players in a Swiss-system chess tournament. It attempts to implement rules specified in the FIDE handbook. It is not a full tournament manager, just an engine for computing the pairings.

The program currently implements the 2025 rules for the Dutch system (the effective date for the rules was delayed to 2026). It also includes a flawed implementation of a previous version of the Burstein system. The implementation of the Burstein system has not been endorsed by FIDE.

The program’s interface is designed to be very similar to that described in the advanced user manual for JaVaFo 1.4.

This is free and open source software.