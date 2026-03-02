news
Armbian 26.2 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Expanded ARM and RISC-V Support
Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, and Odroid M2, support for KDE Neon desktop builds, RISC-V Xfce desktop support, and support for Linux kernel 6.18 LTS.
The Armbian Imager utility received major new features as well, including faster decompression, enhanced security with code signing for macOS and Windows systems, AI-powered translations, and a new settings panel with developer options.