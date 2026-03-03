news
Hardware Projects: Raspberry Pi, AsteroidOS, and Homelabs
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 powerful command line tricks every Raspberry Pi owner should know
Raspberry Pis are some of the most reliable SBCs out there for hobbyist electrical projects and lightweight self-hosting. Here are 5 commands or utilities that every Pi user should know.
HowTo Geek ☛ Raspberry Pi projects to try this weekend (February 20 - 22)
Are you ready for another bout of Raspberry Pi projects to try this weekend? Today, I’m showing you how to run your own git server, get your subscriptions under control, and even build your own Wi-Fi travel router.
HowTo Geek ☛ This open-source operating system for smartwatches just got a big update
AsteroidOS is an open-source operating system for smartwatches, based on Linux. Nearly eight years after the first version, Asteroid OS 2.0 has been released with more supported watches, more launcher styles, and much more.
You might remember AsteroidOS from its first stable release in 2018, which delivered an open-source and de-Googled alternative to the stock Wear OS software on various LG G Watch, Asus ZenWatch, and Sony Smartwatch models. It didn't have advanced apps or a voice assistant, but it did offer several watch faces, mirrored phone notifications, media controls, and other essential smartwatch functionality.
Thankfully, the project isn't dead. This week's AsteroidOS 2.0 update adds more helpful features, like an always-on display mode, tilt-to-wake, a palm gesture for activating sleep mode, a heart rate monitor, volume controls for remote audio, and step counting. It also has support for compass sensors and Bluetooth HID and Audio modes.
HowTo Geek ☛ Start a professional homelab for free using hardware you already own
You might have seen people on YouTube or Reddit with massive server racks in their homelab and thought, “I’ll never get to that level.” Here’s the thing: you don’t have to have a huge server rack to start homelabbing. In fact, you probably already have everything needed to start it already. Here’s how you can get started with homelabbing for free using hardware you already own.