Hardware Projects: Raspberry Pi, AsteroidOS, and Homelabs

AsteroidOS is an open-source operating system for smartwatches, based on Linux. Nearly eight years after the first version, Asteroid OS 2.0 has been released with more supported watches, more launcher styles, and much more.

You might remember AsteroidOS from its first stable release in 2018, which delivered an open-source and de-Googled alternative to the stock Wear OS software on various LG G Watch, Asus ZenWatch, and Sony Smartwatch models. It didn't have advanced apps or a voice assistant, but it did offer several watch faces, mirrored phone notifications, media controls, and other essential smartwatch functionality.

Thankfully, the project isn't dead. This week's AsteroidOS 2.0 update adds more helpful features, like an always-on display mode, tilt-to-wake, a palm gesture for activating sleep mode, a heart rate monitor, volume controls for remote audio, and step counting. It also has support for compass sensors and Bluetooth HID and Audio modes.