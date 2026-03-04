Linux Q83 – Debian-based Linux distribution

news

LinuxQ83 is a desktop Linux distribution built on Debian Stable, providing a reliable and well-tested foundation. It is offered in multiple editions: one featuring the Cinnamon desktop environment, and another with COSMIC, a modern Rust-based desktop environment.

The distribution supports a range of hardware platforms, including standard desktop and workstation systems, as well as single-board computers such as the Raspberry Pi and Radxa Orion O6. LinuxQ83 also includes its own lightweight, resource-efficient web browser called W3, designed to provide fast browsing with minimal system overhead.