Stay productive on any distro: 6 portable Linux apps I always keep on me

Mar 03, 2026



I do almost all my computer on Linux devices these days, and I don't manage that without a lot of useful Linux software. One of my favorite formats for Linux software is AppImages, and these are the ones I always keep on-hand.

AppImages are single executable files that contain everything an app needs to run. That means you don't need to worry about dependencies or software bases in order to run them. So long as your desktop is running libraries used on just about any Linux system, you can probably run an AppImage.