Red Hat No Longer Behaves Like a Linux Company, IBM Makes it Promote Slop and Microsoft "Windows Licensing"
What’s new with Red Hat OpenShift AI 3.3 UI: Moving from pilot to production [Ed: IBM compels Red Hat to rebrand products to lift the IBM shares back on a Ponzi scheme]
OpenShift AI 3.3 introduces a suite of tools designed to manage a centralized hub of AI assets while optimizing for the multimodel, multiagent future.
The speed of trust: How global leaders are moving AI from lab to lifecycle [Ed: Red Hat infatuated with a scam, a Ponzi scheme, plagiarism]
At Red Hat, we see a recurring pattern: the most successful AI pioneers aren't just building better models - they are building better environments to manage those models. From banking in Istanbul to government services in Spain, here is how Red Hat AI is turning weeks of waiting into minutes of doing.
Simplifying Windows Licensing with OpenShift Virtualization on ROSA [Ed: Microsoft "Windows Licensing" at IBM Red Hat]
Today, we announce the general availability of Windows License Included for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), providing customers with a simpler way to run Windows virtual machines alongside Linux workloads and containerized applications on a fully managed hybrid application platform.
Scaling Earth and space AI models with Red Hat AI Inference Server and Red Hat OpenShift AI [ed: "AI" three times in one headline, as IBM reduced Red Hat to booster of a Ponzi scheme, not a Linux vendor]
Earth and space AI is moving from research to production—extreme weather risk, solar flare forecasting, disaster response, precision agriculture, and urban planning all depend on turning petabytes of satellite and sensor data into decisions. New foundation models, like those developed by NASA and IBM, bring high-accuracy, multimodal representations of the systems captured by these petabytes of data. This includes Prithvi-EO for tasks such as flood detection and landslide mapping, Prithvi-WxC for weather and climate modelling, and Surya, the first foundation model for the Sun, for predicting space weather events that can disrupt critical infrastructure on Earth.
Before starting a Virtualization Migration Assessment: A readiness framework for a successful outcome
At Red Hat Consulting, we start by validating an organization's readiness to ensure we align on expectations, migration scope, and tangible business outcomes. Based on recent field experience and insights, I’ve outlined a readiness framework to assess key factors that ensure your VMA delivers maximum impact.