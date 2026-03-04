news
Fedora: Origami Linux, Universal Blu, and Fedora Documentation Halt
Notebook Check ☛ Fedora-based Origami Linux 2026.03 launches with the 6.19.3 kernel and COSMIC 1.0.8
With the snapshot labeled 2026.03, Origami Linux is finally out of beta. This project, built on Fedora 43 and the CachyOS 6.19.3 kernel, offers a cutting-edge, rolling release approach, making it "rock-solid, incredibly fast, and ready for everyone". Origami Linux 2026.03 comes with the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.
Liam Proven ☛ Passing thoughts on Universal Blue and their ilk...
It is very odd to me to watch OStree-based distros starting to take off and win recruits.
The only reason Red Bait needed to invent this very complex mechanism was because RH does not officially have a COW-snapshot capable filesystem in its enterprise distro.
A filesystem with snapshots makes software installation transactional. You take a snapshot, install some software, and if it doesn't work right, you can revert to the snapshot. (With very slightly more flexible snapshots, you can limit the snapshot to just some part of the directory tree, but this is not essential; it merely permits more flexibility.)
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Documentation translations not available from March 4th, 2026
Fedora Documentation translations will be put on hold from March 4th as the Fedora Localization Team has started the process of migration from pagure.io to the Fedora Forge. From the date, translation projects of the documentation (with ‘fedora-docs-l10n’ in name) will be gradually locked on the Fedora translation platform. Translation automation of the Docs website will also be stopped in the Fedora infrastructure. Consequently, there will be no translation updates available in the language versions on the Fedora Documentation.