news
Free and Open Source Software
-
nmtui-go - TUI to manage NetworkManager Wi-Fi connections - LinuxLinks
Go Network Manager TUI (nmtui-go) is a Terminal User Interface (TUI) for managing NetworkManager Wi-Fi connections on Linux systems, built with Go and the Bubble Tea framework.
This tool provides a keyboard-driven, user-friendly way to scan, connect to, and manage Wi-Fi networks directly from your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
models - CLI and TUI to browse AI models and coding agents - LinuxLinks
models is a CLI and TUI for browsing AI models and coding agents.
Models Tab: Browse 2000+ models across 85+ providers from models.dev, categorized by type (Origin, Cloud, Inference, Gateway, Dev Tool). Agents Tab: Track AI coding assistants (Claude Code, Aider, Cursor, etc.) with version detection and GitHub integration.
This is free and open source software.
ftdv - interactive interface for viewing git diffs - LinuxLinks
ftdv (File Tree Diff Viewer) is a terminal-based diff viewer inspired by diffnav and lazygit, built with ratatui.
It combines diffnav’s intuitive file navigation with lazygit’s flexible diff tool configuration system, providing an interactive interface for viewing git diffs with support for various diff tools like delta, bat, ydiff, and difftastic.
This is free and open source software.
Game of Trees - version control system - LinuxLinks
It stores the history of tracked files in a Git repository, as used by the Git version control system. This is a “distributed” version control system because every copy of a repository is writeable. Modifications made to files can be synchronized between repositories at any time.
Files managed by got must be checked out from the repository for modification. Checked out files are stored in a work tree which can be placed at an arbitrary directory in the filesystem hierarchy.
It is being developed on OpenBSD and its main target audience are OpenBSD developers, but it also runs under Linux.
This is free and open source software.
Jumper - files/directories jumper - LinuxLinks
Jumper is a command-line program that helps you jumping to the directories and files that you frequently visit, with minimal number of keystrokes.
It relies on fzf for UI and is heavily inspired by z.
This is free and open source software.
Orbit - WiFi and Bluetooth manager for Wayland - LinuxLinks
Orbit is a native WiFi/Bluetooth manager for Wayland using Rust, GTK4, and layer-shell with a high-contrast glassmorphism UI.
This is free and open source software.
Allusion-rafauc - fork of Allusion - LinuxLinks
Allusion-rafauc is a fork of Allusion, a tool built for artists, aimed to help you organize your Visual Library – a single place that contains your entire collection of references, inspiration and any other kinds of images.
Allusion stores your tags and locations and related files in a database. This database can be exported by creating a backup in the Settings (S) > Import/Export tab clicking the Backup database to file button.
This is free and open source software.
Receiver - Linux tool to enjoy 30,000+ verified radio stations - LinuxLinks
So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.
Receiver is a GUI internet radio player for Linux. While the program is designed for GNOME it runs fine under other desktop environments. It’s free and open source software.
Monique - MONitor Integrated QUick Editor - LinuxLinks
MONitor Integrated QUick Editor (Monique) is a graphical monitor configuration tool for Hyprland and Sway.
This is free and open source software.
NM GUI - NetworkManager GUI - LinuxLinks
NM GUI is a simple, lightweight GTK4-based GUI for NetworkManager using nmcli.
This is free and open source software.
Gollama - manage Ollama models - LinuxLinks
Gollama is a Linux and macOS tool for managing Ollama models.
It provides a TUI (Text User Interface) for listing, inspecting, deleting, copying, and pushing Ollama models.
The application allows users to interactively select models, sort, filter, edit, run, unload and perform actions on them using hotkeys.
This is free and open source software.