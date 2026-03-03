Recent Articles About Proxmox, Mostly by Ayush Pande

There’s a special kind of confidence you get after your first few months with Proxmox. The web UI starts to feel more familiar, your storage is humming along just fine, your VMs all boot reliably, and that hard part is mostly over. Then you open the Updates panel and realize you’ve built a tiny tower of customizations that’s balanced on top of the package manager. Suddenly, that routine update doesn’t feel like maintenance, but a risk that can topple everything over like a bad move in Jenga.

If you’ve ever hesitated before clicking “Upgrade,” you’re not alone. Proxmox is stable when you keep it close to stock, but the whole reason most of us run it is for the option to make modifications. We make it faster, prettier, quieter, more capable, and more “ours.” The problem is that the exact tweaks that make a home lab feel polished can often be the same ones that turn update day into an overwhelming management task.