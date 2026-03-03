news
Recent Articles About Proxmox, Mostly by Ayush Pande
-
XDA ☛ I'm here to tell you your home server doesn’t need Kubernetes
Running a home lab? Or maybe just a single home server and some storage to break your cloud dependency? While you're deciding which PCIe add-in cards to use, you might have thought about expanding your server or which operating system to run. Proxmox is a firm favorite among many XDA staff, but that's not the only option, and you might have been tempted by Kubernetes's clustering options .
-
XDA ☛ 10 Proxmox tools that can transform your entire experience
Home labs are synonymous with experimentation tools and self-hosted services, some useful, others quirky (but just as helpful). Although most server operating systems (including the community-favorite Proxmox) are designed to handle production-tier workloads, there are plenty of apps you can deploy on your workstation and client devices to boost their functionality. So, here’s a collection of utilities you’d want to add to your Proxmox home lab.
-
XDA ☛ I customized Proxmox so much that updates became terrifying
There’s a special kind of confidence you get after your first few months with Proxmox. The web UI starts to feel more familiar, your storage is humming along just fine, your VMs all boot reliably, and that hard part is mostly over. Then you open the Updates panel and realize you’ve built a tiny tower of customizations that’s balanced on top of the package manager. Suddenly, that routine update doesn’t feel like maintenance, but a risk that can topple everything over like a bad move in Jenga.
If you’ve ever hesitated before clicking “Upgrade,” you’re not alone. Proxmox is stable when you keep it close to stock, but the whole reason most of us run it is for the option to make modifications. We make it faster, prettier, quieter, more capable, and more “ours.” The problem is that the exact tweaks that make a home lab feel polished can often be the same ones that turn update day into an overwhelming management task.
-
XDA ☛ Proxmox turned my old PC into a home lab that runs 10 VMs simultaneously
I used to think of my old PC as “still useful,” which is a polite way of saying it was headed toward the tech shelf of retirement. It handled everyday stuff fine, but it didn’t feel like it had a second act. Then I finally listened to our resident Proxmox guru, Ayush Pande, and installed Proxmox. Now, my tiny Geekom Air12 Lite mini PC is something closer to shared infrastructure than a personal computer. Once it clicked, I stopped seeing limits and started seeing possibilities.
The biggest difference is how quickly I can spin up isolated environments to test ideas. I run several Linux VMs and LXCs for different scenarios, and I keep a Windows 11 VM around for the tasks that still expect it. Even my recent pearOS install started life inside Proxmox, where curiosity is safer and cleanup is easier. When a lab makes experimentation cheap, you experiment more.
-
XDA ☛ You need this free self-hosted tool if you're using Proxmox
Proxmox has been my go-to virtualization platform for the last couple of years, and the massive collection of companion tools is one of the many reasons why I adore it. For the record, I’m not just talking about the Backup Server and Datacenter Manager utilities released by the talented folks at Proxmox. Unlike most of its rivals, PVE has a thriving community of tinkerers, so there are plenty of cool scripts that can take my home lab’s utility to the next level.
Capable of spinning up virtual machines and containers with a single command, the Proxmox VE Helper-Scripts repository is the most popular utility of its kind. Don’t get me wrong: I wouldn’t recommend running its commands on your home server blindly. But if you’re willing to read the scripts before using the repo to bring your next virtual guest into existence, it’s a handy repository to bookmark. The best part? There’s a self-hosted tool that adds extra quality-of-life features when running scripts from the Proxmox VE Helper-Scripts repository.