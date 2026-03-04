original
Writing in Liberty About Software Liberty
Software liberty or libre software (Free Software) is an important topic everyone should be able to speak about. In practice, however, that is not the case. Family members too get attacked, as if to engage in collective punishment, "but it is part of a larger picture and perhaps some of the EU (despite UK not being in the EU) politicians who are now interested in digital sovereignty would be interested," an associate argues.
"After all," he says, "how can one adopt sovereign technology if it is 100% forbidden to even speak / write of it?"
Yesterday we spoke to politicians and heard back. We intend to write a lot more about Software Freedom, as it is a matter of public interest and National Security. █
Image source: Woman Relaxing In The Pool