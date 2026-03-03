Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18.15 LTS kernel, AerynOS 2026.02 ships with the latest GNOME 49.4 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, but it also includes support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks to 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.2.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

news

Live distro Oreon 10-2603 intros the Centrio installer while switching from XFS to Btrfs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2026



Oreon, the live Linux distro based on AlmaLinux and born in the USA, is back with a new update. While keeping the decade-long support pledge and the custom-themed GNOME desktop, it moves from XFS to Btrfs and replaces the Anaconda installer with Centrio. Version 2603 also sports updated branding and logos, automatic Nvidia driver setup, and more.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux has spawned a long list of derivatives over the years. The most popular ones are AlmaLinux, Oracle Linux, and NethServer, all three of which are still active. Some of the distros that have ceased production or are completely outdated were quite renowned back in the day, and probably the most popular name in this list is CentOS. Although it has been around for less than five years, AlmaLinux has spawned several derivatives already. Today, the spotlight is on Oreon, a live distro built by people involved in the Linux/FOSS community, which just received a new update that comes with a decade of support.

Read on