Live distro Oreon 10-2603 intros the Centrio installer while switching from XFS to Btrfs
Oreon, the live Linux distro based on AlmaLinux and born in the USA, is back with a new update. While keeping the decade-long support pledge and the custom-themed GNOME desktop, it moves from XFS to Btrfs and replaces the Anaconda installer with Centrio. Version 2603 also sports updated branding and logos, automatic Nvidia driver setup, and more.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux has spawned a long list of derivatives over the years. The most popular ones are AlmaLinux, Oracle Linux, and NethServer, all three of which are still active. Some of the distros that have ceased production or are completely outdated were quite renowned back in the day, and probably the most popular name in this list is CentOS. Although it has been around for less than five years, AlmaLinux has spawned several derivatives already. Today, the spotlight is on Oreon, a live distro built by people involved in the Linux/FOSS community, which just received a new update that comes with a decade of support.