Valnet Leftovers: Recent Articles About GNU/Linux

We've talked a good bit about Windows 11 and the PCs that were left behind with the upgrade. The system requirements for Windows 11 are quite a bit higher than those for Windows 10, especially when it comes to the CPU, since a lot of models were dropped for seemingly no reason at the time. As such, it's not uncommon to hear about older PCs that can still run Windows 11 fine by just bypassing the requirements.

But what if you have something really weak? That's what I wanted to find out, and as it happens, I remembered a friend of mine used to have a tiny Windows 8 laptop that seemed like the perfect fit for my test. I wanted to see if Windows 11 would run on it and how usable it would be, but in the end, I had to resort to Linux. Here's how it all went down.