Valnet Leftovers: Recent Articles About GNU/Linux

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

DFI IRN556 3.5-inch SBC supports Atom x7000RE and Twin Lake CPUs

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 video decoder support lands in mainline Linux

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

ESP32-P4-PC board from Olimex offers HDMI and MIPI support

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

LILYGO Unveils RISC-V ESP32-P4 T-Halow Board and ESP32-S3 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite

LILYGO has released two new ESP32-based products: the T-Halow P4, a compact development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with integrated Wi-Fi HaLow support, and the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a 4.7-inch ESP32-S3 e-paper device positioned as a simplified version of the Pro model introduced in 2024.

9to5Linux

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 Is Out with Linux 6.18 LTS, IPFire Domain Blocklist

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Armbian 26.2 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Expanded ARM and RISC-V Support

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 1st, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

AerynOS 2026.02 Released with GNOME 49.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC 1.0.8

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18.15 LTS kernel, AerynOS 2026.02 ships with the latest GNOME 49.4 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, but it also includes support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks to 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.2.

news

Valnet Leftovers: Recent Articles About GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Linux also
Motorola announces a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation
Motorola has announced that it will be working with the GrapheneOS Foundation
I used the new Linux Terminal on Android and I'm impressed
Android has always been built on a Linux kernel, but for the first time
GIMP 3.2 issues third release candidate with fresh fixes
GIMP 3.2 RC3 is now available for testing, giving users an opportunity to try the image editor’s upcoming features ahead of the stable release
Orange Pi Neo Linux-powered handheld gaming PC delayed indefinitely due to RAM & SSD increases
But it looks we’ll have to wait at least a little longer for the handheld to be released
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.
Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro
It was only a matter of time before a developer decided one of the most challenging Linux distributions needed to be immutable
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 Is Out with Linux 6.18 LTS, IPFire Domain Blocklist
The IPFire project released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 today as a new stable update for this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that brings various improvements, updated components, and security fixes.
Shotcut 26.2 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various Improvements
Shotcut 26.2 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software written in Qt using the MLT framework.
Lakka 6.1 release
A long-awaited new version of Lakka is finally here!
Windows "Market Share" Sinks to All-Time Low in Europe [original]
Here in the UK, GNU/Linux rose to all-time low at Windows' expense
 
KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops
The KDE project released KDE Plasma 6.6.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
Games: SteamInputDB, Steam Deck OLED, DREAMM, and More
5 articles from GamingOnLinux
Valnet Leftovers: Recent Articles About GNU/Linux
4 for now
Valnet on KDE Plasma 6.6, New KDE Plasma, and KDE Connect
KDE news from Valnet
Distributions and Operating Systems: pearOS and "3 atomic Linux distros I trust for a stress free PC"
2 recent Valnet articles
Hardware Projects: Raspberry Pi, AsteroidOS, and Homelabs
GNU/Linux and devices
On IBM's Fedora Silverblue, IBM's Flatpak and Snap "splitting the desktop in two"
Red Hat leftovers
Valnet on Linux multitasking, Git, and simple guide for choosing your first GNU/Linux distro
Instructionals/Technical posts
Valnet on Docker and Alternatives to It
2 recent articles
Applications: Tonfotos and GNU/Linux Applications Spun as 'Windows
3 articles from Valnet
Recent Articles About Proxmox, Mostly by Ayush Pande
via Valnet
New HowTos and Articles in PCLinuxOS Magazine
PCLinuxOS Magazine's latest
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates
Loaded with the long-term support kernel labeled 6.12.74
Android Leftovers
I finally deleted all my Android's bloatware, and it feels like a new phone
Stay productive on any distro: 6 portable Linux apps I always keep on me
I do almost all my computer on Linux devices these days
A Linux gaming handheld just got indefinitely postponed because of spiking hardware prices
The OrangePi Neo was going to be an exciting launch for fans of both portable gaming and open-source software
Got an old PC? Omega Linux can make it feel new again - here's how
If you're looking for a distribution for an aging machine and you want to go with something other than a Ubuntu-based distribution
I finally ditched Ubuntu for a "niche" Linux distro—and I'm not going back
Do you feel like Ubuntu is holding you back, but switching feels too risky
Windows Measured at All-Time Low in Switzerland [original]
GNU/Linux is up again and Windows fell to new lows
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows
FyshOS – lightweight but attractive Linux based OS
FyshOS is an experimental Debian-based Linux distribution built around the Fyne GUI toolkit and the FyneDesk desktop environment
This Month in KDE Apps
A lot of progress in Marknote and Drawy, a new homepage for Audiotube, and a rich text editor in NeoChat
NebiOS turns your Linux desktop into a Google Workspace alternative - with one caveat
If the developers stick with it, NebiOS has the potential to become something truly special
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Motorola confirms GrapheneOS support for a future phone, bringing over features
The 64-bit Hurd is Here!
Fifteen months have passed since our last Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60 post and a lot has happened with respect to the Hurd
Shotwell 3.12.15 Added Support Opening Images via GIO URIs
Shotwell, the photo manager and image viewer application for GNOME
statCounter Sees Rapid Adoption of GNU/Linux in Israel [original]
GNU/Linux is provably more secure than Windows and that's a critical aspect there
Free and Open Source Software
The Secure Boot is one setting that I have to change so that I can boot Linux distributions
Microsoft's Windows Falls to New Lows in Canada [original]
things move in the right direction
BRGV-OS – custom Void Linux based distribution
BRGV-OS is a custom Void Linux based distribution designed to help developers
Armbian 26.2 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Expanded ARM and RISC-V Support
The Armbian team released Armbian 26.2 today as a major update to this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution and build framework for ARM devices that enhances performance, security, and hardware compatibility.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Kernel Space: Windows Copies Linux, The 64-bit Hurd is Out
The 64-bit Hurd and more
IBM Red Hat Promoting Buzzwords in Official Site
the usual
Applications: groff 1.24.0, Other Releases, and GNU/Linux Networking Commands
both proprietary and free
PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 2.0 and POSETTE 2026
psql news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Hardware leftovers
Games: Doom, Steam Deck, and Steam GNU/Linux Titles
Steam mostly
Android Leftovers
Lenovo launches new rugged Android tablet in Europe
I thought I knew Linux… until I tried this distro
Most Linux distros evolve. NixOS shows up, cracks its knuckles, and politely questions that entire premise
This simple Linux backup setup saved me from a total disaster
They usually start with you thinking, this will take two minutes, and end with you staring at your screen in that very specific way Linux users know too well
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: AerynOS 2026.01
Despite the "alpha" label on AerynOS and despite a few rough edges and despite a few limitations, the distribution has made a good deal of progress
Linux 7.0-rc2
RC2 lands
TeX Live 2026 released
Nothing spectacularly new in this version
Software Freedom or "Breaking Free" in Norway
"Breaking Free" links
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 1st, 2026
The 281st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 1st, 2026.
Hyprland 0.54 is out, and it can give you a "50% to 500%" performance boost
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM) news
Games: Arcade, Steam Next Fest, Steam Deck, and Proton Experimental
mostly Steam stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development picks, half about Perl
NuTyX GNU/Linux 26.02.2
NuTyX 26.02.2 available with cards 3.4.3
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Vivo Pad 6 Pro: New Android tablet leak reveals flagship chipset and launch timeline
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
4 productivity-boosting tmux features you should be using
Has your terminal app ever crashed mid-op
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
BashCore – Debian-based live Linux distribution
BashCore is a Debian-based live Linux distribution tailored for security professionals
I run these 5 commands on every fresh Linux install to save hours of work
Setting up a fresh Linux system and getting it ready for your work can sometimes be a tedious time sink
The best Linux terminal dashboard is wtf (and you need to try it)
Do you wish your terminal could do more than just run commands
pearOS – Arch-based Linux distribution
pearOS is an Arch-based desktop Linux distribution that delivers a macOS-inspired look and feel
ML4W OS – Arch Linux-based distro
ML4W OS is an Arch Linux–based distribution built around a deeply customised Hyprland dynamic tiling compositor
BunsenLabs Carbon Arrives With Debian 13 and Wayland Integration
BunsenLabs Carbon released with latest Debian 13 base and Wayland support
Three Talks by Richard Stallman This Month: Risch-Rotkreuz, Rapperswil, Then Bern [original]
Swiss readers of ours might want to attend
Watching and Feeding the Birds [original]
We've tried all sorts of seeds and suppliers over the years
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Kernel (Linux) News
4 links
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and The Cyber Show
3 episodes
Fedora Development and Red Hat Abandoning Linux to Sell Ponzi Scheme (Slop) for IBM
IBM stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Games: Full-screen Games in GNU/Linux, Data Center Sim, and Destruction by US Customs or DHL
gaming leftovers
Sailfish OS Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications News
From DT
Debian Lomiri, Debconf, and More
Debian leftovers
KDE: OSM Hack Weekend/KDE Itinerary, Breeze QtWidgets
Qt and KDE bits
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi releases new high-end Android tablet globally
Waiting for the Cylons
We saw the leaks of the Halloween Documents, which explicitly detailed Microsoft's internal strategies to disrupt and undermine.
The atomic Linux distro nobody talks about just got a big update
What I found was a cool little distro that offered the atomic experience without the immutable filesystem
KaOS just ditched KDE Plasma, and the replacement is unlike anything else on Linux
After 12 years of working together, KaOS rocked the open-source world by announcing that it was getting rid of KDE Plasma
6 habits that finally stopped me from breaking Linux
If you have used Linux on your desktop for any length of time, you know the dance
This Ubuntu-based distro might be the easiest Windows escape route yet
I found a lesser-known Linux distro that actually gets it. For the first time in years
Official Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ mascot revealed
Official mascot artwork for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ‘Resolute Raccoon’ has been revealed
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
FLOPPINUX – embedded Linux on a single floppy
FLOPPINUX is a complete Linux distribution that fits on a single 1.44MB floppy disk
AerynOS 2026.02 Released with GNOME 49.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC 1.0.8
The AerynOS project released today a new ISO snapshot of this independent GNU/Linux distribution, AerynOS 2026.02, which brings various package updates and improvements.
Spending More Effort/Time on Gemini Protocol [original]
More and more people recognise the Web's weaknesses and look for something else
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles