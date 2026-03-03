Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I recently read Evan Hahn's The two kinds of error (via), which talks very briefly in passing about logging, and it sparked a thought. I've previously written my system administrator's view of what an error log level should mean, but that entry leaves out something fundamental about log messages, which is that under most circumstances, log messages are for the people operating your software (I've sort of said this before in a different context). When you're about to add a non-debug log message, one of the questions you should ask is what does someone running your program get out of seeing the message.