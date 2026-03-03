New HowTos and Articles in PCLinuxOS Magazine

So friends, continuing our series of articles on digital music production in PCLinuxOS, with module trackers, let's delve deeper into some aspects that will be important when we get to the subject of track editing programs, trackers. Why did I decide to continue with the theory? Well, this subject has many concepts that can be somewhat challenging. But I will try to approach these concepts in a way that makes understanding how modular music and trackers are viewed as natural as possible.

So, let's continue discussing these concepts, which will be the cornerstone for our work when we get to the module music editors. And let's also look at resources for working with module music and trackers, such as places to download samples and auxiliary programs.