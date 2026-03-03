news
New HowTos and Articles in PCLinuxOS Magazine
Instructionals/Technical
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: Have You Backed Up Your Install?
I more than likely over do it, but I use Timeshift, Grsync, and MyLiveGTK (original version) Timeshift runs daily and monthly backups, I keep five daily backups and one monthly backup. This backs up the operating system.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Making Quality Music Easily & Cheaply On PCLinuxOS, Part 2
So friends, continuing our series of articles on digital music production in PCLinuxOS, with module trackers, let's delve deeper into some aspects that will be important when we get to the subject of track editing programs, trackers. Why did I decide to continue with the theory? Well, this subject has many concepts that can be somewhat challenging. But I will try to approach these concepts in a way that makes understanding how modular music and trackers are viewed as natural as possible.
So, let's continue discussing these concepts, which will be the cornerstone for our work when we get to the module music editors. And let's also look at resources for working with module music and trackers, such as places to download samples and auxiliary programs.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: Layer Masks, Part 1
I’ve been asked several times to do an article on Layer Masks. A layer mask is actually fairly easy to do but sometimes hard to understand, since most of the time when you’re working with an image, you want the whole thing to show. However, in some instances, you can change the effect by using a layer mask.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Setting Up a DIY NAS with OpenMediaVault, Part 2
After you have designated/added the storage disk from your NAS PC, created a shared folder for NAS storage, enabled the SMB/CIFS service and configured user access, you will need to test your setup to verify whether you can access your shared NAS folder.
The subsections below illustrate how to access the shared NAS folder in KDE Plasma (Dolphin file manager), Xfce (Thunar file manager), MATE (Caja file manager), Openbox and/or LXDE (PCManFM file manager).
Distributions and Operating Systems
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: REFInd Boot Manager
If your system has modern UEFI firmware, you may wish to install a Boot Manager which can take over (and improve) the work of the Boot Manager built into the firmware.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Leftovers
Security
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ ICYMI: Massive Unsecured Database Exposes 149 Million Logins
Another wave of malicious browser extensions capable of tracking user activity and compromising privacy have been found across Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, some of which may have been active for up to five years, according to an article from Lifehacker. The campaign, known as GhostPoster, was identified by Koi Security in December and included 17 Firefox add-ons designed to monitor users' browsing activity. Threat actors planted malicious JavaScript code in the extension's PNG logo, which served as a malware loader to retrieve the main payload from a remote server. Researchers at LayerX have found an additional 17 malicious extensions across multiple browsers that have collectively been installed more than 840,000 times.
