The Harder They Attack Tux Machines, The More People Will Read Tux Machines

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

The Harder They Attack Tux Machines, The More People Will Read Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2026



History shows that attacks like these almost always backfire

This week has become warm (sunny, neighbours sunbathing) and has begun rather strongly for us (many new pages, some originals too) and we're now just 3 months away from our anniversary, which will bring the community together, just like every year.

Last week was a record week for us in Geminispace and this week we maintain similar momentum. Despite malicious efforts to hurt us and threats we receive from burner accounts, we'll carry on promoting Software Freedom.

The father of the movement, RMS, has just announced his Bern talk. No matter how much or how hard sleazy people attempted and still attempt to 'cancel' him, he prevailed.

Software Freedom is still considered nonconformist, so the backlash is to be expected, then properly confronted and defused. █

