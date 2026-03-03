original
The Harder They Attack Tux Machines, The More People Will Read Tux Machines
History shows that attacks like these almost always backfire
This week has become warm (sunny, neighbours sunbathing) and has begun rather strongly for us (many new pages, some originals too) and we're now just 3 months away from our anniversary, which will bring the community together, just like every year.
Last week was a record week for us in Geminispace and this week we maintain similar momentum. Despite malicious efforts to hurt us and threats we receive from burner accounts, we'll carry on promoting Software Freedom.
The father of the movement, RMS, has just announced his Bern talk. No matter how much or how hard sleazy people attempted and still attempt to 'cancel' him, he prevailed.
Software Freedom is still considered nonconformist, so the backlash is to be expected, then properly confronted and defused. █
Image source: Woman and Spinning Wheel