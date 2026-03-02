Linux 7.0-rc2

So I'm not super-happy with how big this is, but I'm hoping it's just the random timing noise we see every once in a while where I just happen to get more pull requests one week, only for the next week to then be quieter.

Because I don't think we've had a bigger rc2 (counting non-merge commits) in quite a while. It might be because of pent-up work with 6.19 having dragged out that extra week. I guess we'll see how the release progresses.

rc2 is also a bit unusual in how the bulk of the changes aren't in drivers. Sure, drivers are still a quarter of the diff, but it's _only_ a quarter. Normally it's at least half. Filesystems (mostly smb client, but we've got xfs and erofs there too) are another 25%.

The rest (half the diff, for people keeping score at home) is a more mixed bunch, with tests (mostly bpf), core kernel, bpf, arch updates and networking code leading the charge.

Anyway, somewhat unusual stats for rc2, but I _think_ it's just random. Please go test,

Linus