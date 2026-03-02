news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2026



Quoting: Orange Pi Neo Linux-powered handheld gaming PC delayed indefinitely due to RAM & SSD increases - Liliputing —

It’s been nearly two years since Manjaro Linux developed revealed they were working with single board PC maker Orange Pi to launch a handheld gaming PC called the Orange Pi Neo, which was set to feature an AMD Ryzen processor and Linux-based software.

But it looks we’ll have to wait at least a little longer for the handheld to be released. An update on the Manjaro forums explains that “due to the high prices of DDR5 RAM and SSDs, the project is currently on ice.”